Coleman shines as No. 13 Texas A&M dominates paint, beats Oral Roberts 74-66

By TRAVIS L. BROWN The Associated Press
Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) dunks over Oral Roberts forward Sir Issac Herron (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sam Craft]

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Henry Coleman III had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 13 Texas A&M overcame woeful 3-point shooting to beat Oral Roberts 74-66. The Aggies finished 2 of 22 from beyond the arc, but made up for it with 42 points in the paint. The 6-foot-8 Coleman did his work inside, finishing 7 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line. Wade Taylor IV scored 16 points and Tyrece Radford had 11 points for the Aggies. Isaac McBride scored 27 points for Oral Roberts, going 4 of 7 on 3s.

