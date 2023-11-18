Coleman shines as No. 13 Texas A&M dominates paint, beats Oral Roberts 74-66

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Henry Coleman III had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 13 Texas A&M overcame woeful 3-point shooting to beat Oral Roberts 74-66. The Aggies finished 2 of 22 from beyond the arc, but made up for it with 42 points in the paint. The 6-foot-8 Coleman did his work inside, finishing 7 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line. Wade Taylor IV scored 16 points and Tyrece Radford had 11 points for the Aggies. Isaac McBride scored 27 points for Oral Roberts, going 4 of 7 on 3s.

