Coleman, Radford lead Texas A&M past Georgia 82-57

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Henry Coleman III and Tyrece Radford scored 15 points apiece and Texas A&M beat Georgia 82-57. Dexter Dennis added 12 points for Texas A&M, which has won four in a row, and eight of its last nine, against Georgia. Radford hit a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 15-2 lead about five minutes into the game and Dennis capped a 13-0 run — including his fast-break dunk off a Wade Taylor IV steal and assist — with a 3-pointer that made it 28-7 with 6:43 left in the first half. Terry Roberts, who leads the Bulldogs in scoring (15.0 per game), assists (4.2) and steals (1.7), did not play (concussion protocols). Justin Hill led the Bulldogs with 20 points and Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 18.

