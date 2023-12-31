Coleman powers Texas A&M to 79-54 victory over Prairie View A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Henry Coleman III totaled 20 points and 13 rebounds to power Texas A&M to a 79-54 victory over Prairie View A&M. Coleman made 9 of 12 shots but only 2 of 7 free throws in posting his fifth double-double of the season for the Aggies (9-4). Javontae Hopkins scored 20 points to lead the Panthers (5-8), who have lost three in a row and six of seven.

