Coleman passes for 3 TDs, runs for 2 more in Lamar’s 42-10 win over Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Robert Coleman threw for three touchdowns, ran for two more and led Lamar to a 42-10 victory over winless Northwestern State on Saturday. Coleman passed 45 yards to Sevonne Rhea for the game’s first points then the quarterback added two short scoring runs in the second quarter for a 21-7 halftime lead. The Cardinals added three more touchdowns in the third quarter, including TD passes of 32 yards to Andre Dennis and 11 to RJ Carver. With Khalan Griffin’s 1-yard score, it was a 21-point third quarter and a 42-7 lead heading into the final period.

