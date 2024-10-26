Coleman Owen accounts for 3 TDs, Ohio beats Buffalo 47-16

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Coleman Owen had six receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns and added a 22-yard TD run to help Ohio beat Buffalo 47-16. Parker Navarro was 14-of-19 passing for 231 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and added 81 yards rushing on 13 carries for Ohio (5-3, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Rickey Hunt Jr. ripped off a 46-yard touchdown run that made it 10-7 with 8:21 left in the second quarter and the Bobcats led the rest of the way. C.J. Ogbonna was 24-of-39 passing for 257 yards and a touchdown with an interception for Buffalo (4-4, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Al-Jay Henderson had 81 yards rushing on 14 carries and Victor Snow added five receptions for 75 yards and a TD.

