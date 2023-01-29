Coleman III scores 18, Texas A&M beats Vanderbilt 72-66

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Henry Coleman III scored 18 points, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV added 14 points apiece and Texas A&M blew a 13-point second-half lead Saturday night before rallying to beat Vanderbilt 72-66. Andersson Garcia made a layup to give Texas A&M a two-point lead with a minute to play before Taylor stole the ball, was fouled and hit two free throws to make it 70-66 with 43 seconds left. Taylor scored the final five points in a 12-0 run that gave the Aggies a 64-51 lead when he made a layup with 8:29 to play. Vanderbilt scored 15 of the next 16 to take a one-point lead with 2:59 to go but the Commodores went scoreless the rest of the way. Myles Stute scored a career-high 22 points Vanderbilt,

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.