Coleman Hawkins scores 21, leading No. 14 Illinois past Michigan 88-73

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins had 21 points to go with 10 rebounds as No. 14 Illinois beat Michigan 88-73. Quincy Guerrier had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Ty Rodgers added 15 points, and Marcus Domask had 15 for the Fighting Illini. They trailed only once, when Tarris Reed Jr. opened the scoring with a layup. Reed had 20 points to lead the Wolverines (7-11, 2-4). Olivier Nkamhoua added 16 and Dug McDaniel 14 for Michigan, which lost for the sixth time in its last seven games.

