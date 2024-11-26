Coleman Hawkins leads Kansas State over Longwood 80-64 for 3rd place at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Coleman Hawkins totaled 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Kansas State to an 80-64 victory over Longwood in the third-place game of the Paradise Jam. Hawkins, who transferred in after four seasons at Illinois, made 7 of 10 shots with five 3-pointers on the way to his first double-double with the Wildcats (5-2). Brendan Hausen sank three 3-pointers and scored 16 for K-State. Dug McDaniel pitched in with 11 points, six assists and four steals. David N’Guessan had 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting. He is the only Wildcat to score in double figures in all seven games this season. Kyrell Luc made 5 of 8 shots and 5 of 6 free throws, scoring 15 to lead the Lancers (6-2).

