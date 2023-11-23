Coleman has 24 points, No. 12 Texas A&M beats Penn State 89-77 in ESPN Events Invitational

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Henry Coleman III scored 24 points, Wade Taylor IV had 23 and No. 12 Texas A&M beat Penn State 89-77 in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational. Tyrece Radford added 14 points for the Aggies, who improved to 5-0. Kanye Clary had 19 points for Penn State, which beat Texas A&M 76-59 in the first-round of last year’s NCAA Tournament. Penn State got within three several times during the second half and trailed 75-70 when Taylor hit a long-range 3 and Coleman had an inside basket to put A&M up 80-70 with three minutes to play. The Nittany Lions are 4-1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.