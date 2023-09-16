Coleman edges world champion Lyles in the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — American Christian Coleman edged world champion and countryman Noah Lyles in the 100 meters at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday. Coleman won in 9.83 seconds, matching Lyles’ world best this season, with Lyles finishing in 9.85. Coleman roared after his time became official and slapped the hand of a cheering fan at Eugene’s Hayward Field. The annual Prefontaine Classic, normally run earlier in the year, was the Diamond League finale this season.

