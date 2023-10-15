Coleman and Rhea connect for 2 TDs and Lamar holds off Southeastern Louisiana for a 30-24 victory

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Robert Coleman and Sevonne Rhea connected for a pair of first-half touchdowns, KJ Gilbert scored on a fumble recovery and Lamar held off Southeastern Louisiana for a 30-24 victory. On their final drive, the Lions made it to their 46-yard line but punted on fourth-and-5 with 4:23 remaining. Austin Dunlap’s 46-yard punt pinned Lamar at the 8. Coleman then completed two long passes to Rhea and a 15-yarder to Andre Dennis to help the Cardinals run out the clock. Zachary Clement tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Darius Lewis to cap the scoring with 9:29 remaining for Southeastern Louisiana (0-7, 0-3).

