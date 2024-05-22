Cole Ragans allows 1 hit, strikes out 12 in Royals’ 8-3 win over Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cole Ragans allowed one hit in six innings and Freddy Fermin drove in three runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3 on Wednesday for a series sweep.

Ragans (4-3) struck out a career-best 12 while holding the Tigers hitless until Riley Greene’s two-out single in the sixth.

The Royals opened the scoring in the second on Fermin’s one-out RBI double off the top of the left-centerfield wall. One out later, Garrett Hampson followed with an RBI double for a 2-0 lead.

Nelson Velázquez hit his fourth home run into the leftfield fountains to lead off the fourth.

Kansas City took a 4-0 lead in the fifth on three consecutive one-out singles with Vinnie Pasquantino’s RBI hit scoring Maikel Garcia, who extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Tarik Skubal (6-1) threw five innings, allowing four runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

The loss snapped Skubal’s 14-game unbeaten streak dating to Aug. 29 last year.

Andy Ibáñez cut the deficit to 4-2 with a two-out, two-run double in the seventh.

Bobby Witt Jr. and Fermin delivered two-run hits in the bottom half of the frame, extending the lead to 8-2.

The Royals won their first series against the Tigers since taking two of three in September 2022. It was Kansas City’s first sweep of Detroit since July 2021.

The Royals have won six straight.

Colt Keith recorded seven of the Tigers’ 19 hits in the series.

Detroit has lost four straight.

UP NEXT

Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (1-3, 3.79 ERA) opposes Blue Jays (undecided) on Thursday in Detroit.

Royals RHP Seth Lugo (7-1, 1.79) opposes Rays (undecided) on Friday in Tampa.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.