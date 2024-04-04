Cole Palmer’s hat trick sparks stunning 4-3 comeback for Chelsea against Man United

LONDON (AP) — Cole Palmer struck twice in stoppage time to complete a hat trick and a stunning 4-3 comeback win for Chelsea against Manchester United in the Premier League. United was headed for a dramatic victory at Stamford Bridge after recovering from 2-0 down to lead 3-2. But Palmer ensured the points went to Chelsea after converting a penalty in the 110th minute and then firing a winner with a deflected effort from outside the box a minute later. It was the 12th league defeat of the season for United and will likely heap more pressure on manager Erik ten Hag ahead of Sunday’s game against title-chasing Liverpool.

