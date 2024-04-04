Cole Palmer’s hat trick sparks stunning 4-3 comeback for Chelsea against Man United

By The Associated Press
Chelsea's Cole Palmer, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

LONDON (AP) — Cole Palmer struck twice in stoppage time to complete a hat trick and a stunning 4-3 comeback win for Chelsea against Manchester United in the Premier League. United was headed for a dramatic victory at Stamford Bridge after recovering from 2-0 down to lead 3-2. But Palmer ensured the points went to Chelsea after converting a penalty in the 110th minute and then firing a winner with a deflected effort from outside the box a minute later. It was the 12th league defeat of the season for United and will likely heap more pressure on manager Erik ten Hag ahead of Sunday’s game against title-chasing Liverpool.

