Cole Palmer signs new deal at Chelsea keeping him at club until 2033

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea says England forward Cole Palmer has signed a two-year contract extension that ties him to the club until 2033. Palmer joined from Manchester City in September last year and was one of the best players in the Premier League. He finished the campaign with 22 goals, only behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, and secured a place in England’s squad for the European Championship. The 22-year-old Palmer scored for England in a 2-1 loss to Spain in the final. He is now signed to Chelsea for the next nine years. That continues the club’s policy of tying down its young players to long-term deals.

