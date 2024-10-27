Cole Palmer shows off outrageous talent with 50-meter pass for goal in Chelsea win

LONDON (AP) — Cole Palmer has scored Chelsea’s winner against Newcastle in the Premier League but it was a pass he delivered for his team’s other goal that was all the talk. Facing his own goal inside Chelsea’s half, the 22-year-old England playmaker span round and curled a 50-meter pass behind Newcastle right back Tino Livramento to send winger Pedro Neto clear. Neto crossed for Nicolas Jackson to put Chelsea ahead in the 18th minute. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says “it is the reason why people pay (to come), they want to see that kind of player.” Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher called it “one of the best passes I’ve ever seen in the Premier League.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.