Cole Palmer scores two goals as Chelsea beats Luton 3-2

LUTON, England (AP) — Cole Palmer scored two goals and Chelsea survived a late fightback to beat Luton 3-2 in the Premier League. The England forward struck in each half at Kenilworth Road and provided the assist as Noni Madueke also got on the scoresheet. But late goals from Ross Barkley and Elijah Adebayo set up a nervy finish for manager Mauricio Pochettino’s team as Luton threatened an unlikely comeback. Chelsea has now won back-to-back games in the league for the first time since October in what has been a troubled first season in charge for Pochettino.

