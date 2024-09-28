Cole Palmer makes Premier League history with 4-goal haul in first half for Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer has become the first player in the 32-year history of the Premier League to score four goals in the first half of a match. The England international’s flurry of goals came in a 20-minute span against Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Chelsea built a 4-2 lead by halftime. Palmer scored in the 21st, 28th, 31st and 41st minutes. Opta which provides statistics to the Premier League says no player has ever scored so many goals before halftime in a single match. Palmer also had a four-goal haul for Chelsea last season, at home to Everton in a 6-0 win in April.

