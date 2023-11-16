Cole Palmer has been a surprise this season. Now he can work his way into England’s Euro 2024 plans

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jude Bellingham has been a revelation for England’s national team and now Cole Palmer has a chance to step forward and make his way into the picture for next year’s European Championship. The Chelsea midfielder had just scored a stoppage-time penalty to secure a 4-4 draw with former club Manchester City on Sunday when he learned of his late call up to the national team. It has been a whirlwind start to the season for a player who was on the fringes at City in August and now finds himself in a position to make his senior England debut only a few months after joining Chelsea.

