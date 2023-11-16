Cole Palmer has been a surprise this season. Now he can work his way into England’s Euro 2024 plans

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jude Bellingham has been a revelation for England’s national team and now Cole Palmer has a chance to step forward and make his way into the picture for next year’s European Championship. The Chelsea midfielder had just scored a stoppage-time penalty to secure a 4-4 draw with former club Manchester City on Sunday when he learned of his late call up to the national team. It has been a whirlwind start to the season for a player who was on the fringes at City in August and now finds himself in a position to make his senior England debut only a few months after joining Chelsea.

