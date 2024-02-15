Cole leads Yankees’ rotation looking to rebound from terrible season

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York needs more than Gerrit Cole to have a successful rotation. The Yankees were 82-80 last year and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Other than Cole, New York starters were 32-46 with a 5.08 ERA. A 33-year-old right-hander, Cole is 51-23 with a 3.08 ERA in four seasons with the Yankees after going 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA last year. He has a $324 million, nine-year deal and can opt out at the end of this season, which would force the Yankees to decide whether to add a guaranteed $36 million salary for 2029.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.