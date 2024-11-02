Cole Freeman’s late TD pass to Bryson Canty rallies Columbia to 13-10 victory over Yale

NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Freeman threw a go-ahead 44-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Canty with 4:39 left to play and Columbia pulled out a 13-10 victory over Yale. Freeman’s game-winning throw for Columbia (5-2, 3-1 Ivy League) came after a 58-yard punt by Yale’s Shamus Florio pinned the Lions at their own 4-yard line. Columbia ended a four-game losing streak to Yale (4-3, 1-3) with its first victory in a night game since 2021. The Lions had never won a Friday night home game in four opportunities all time.

