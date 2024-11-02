Cole exercises opt out but Yankees can keep him by adding 2029 salary, Rizzo option declined

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Gerrit Cole exercised his opt out from his New York Yankees contract, giving the team two days to void the opt out by adding a $36 million salary for 2029. Cole would give up $144 million in the four remaining seasons of his $324 million, nine-year contract. Three days after the Yankees lost the World Series, the team declined first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s $17 million option in favor of a $6 million buyout, making the first baseman a free agent.

