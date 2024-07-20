Cole Custer will make his return to the Cup Series in 2025 driving for the Haas Factory Team

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cole Custer will return to NASCAR’s top series next season as the driver for the Haas Factory’s Cup team. The team made the announcement Saturday in Indianapolis before the Brickyard 400 qualifying. The 26-year-old will drive the No. 41 Ford and will have a technical alliance with RFK Racing while getting additional help from Ford Performance. Custer is the defending Xfinity Series champion and current points leader after earning his first win of the season last weekend at Pocono. He was the Cup Series’ 2020 Rookie of the Year, getting his first career win at Kentucky in just his 20th career start. He lost his Cup ride at Stewart-Haas Racing after the 2022 season.

