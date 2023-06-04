Cole Custer grabs 1st Xfinity Series win of the season in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cole Custer pulled into the lead after a late caution for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win this season on the road course at Portland International Raceway on Saturday. Custer earned his 11th overall victory on the series in the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford, besting Justin Allgaier by .142 seconds. Custer pulled ahead on the overtime restart after a caution for debris on the track with three laps to go. Allgaier led for most of the third stage after winning last week’s rain-delayed race in Charlotte in the No. 7 Brandt Chevrolet.

