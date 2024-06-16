Cole Bassett, Rafael Navarro, Zack Steffen guide Rapids to 2-0 victory over Austin

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Cole Bassett had a first-half goal, Rafael Navarro scored in the second half and Zack Steffen notched his fourth clean sheet of the season in the Colorado Rapids’ 2-0 victory over Austin FC. Bassett took a pass from Omir Fernández in the 22nd minute and scored for the sixth time this season to give the Rapids (7-7-4) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Colorado took a two-goal lead four minutes into the second half when Rafael Navarro found the net for the 10th time this season. Navarro scored unassisted with a right-footed shot from the center of the box. Steffen needed just one save to notch the shutout for Colorado. Brad Stuver saved five shots for Austin (6-7-5).

