Cold Heat: Miami struggles with outside shooting, falls to Nuggets in opening game of NBA Finals

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, center, shoots while defended by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jack Dempsey]

DENVER (AP) — The Miami Heat got the looks. They just couldn’t knock them down. It was that kind of forgettable shooting night for the Heat in a 104-93 loss to the Denver Nuggets during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The stat lines were hard to fathom. Max Strus finished 0 for 10 and  Duncan Robinson was 1 of 6. Even Caleb Martin wasn’t immune. He finished 1 of 7. This was far from a shooting clinic for the Heat. They did make a flurry of shots in the fourth quarter to show what they can do and make the numbers a little prettier than they might have been.

