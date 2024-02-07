Colby Kratch is returning to Iowa State to coach linebackers

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Colby Kratch will return to Iowa State as linebackers coach after serving in the same role at North Texas last season, Cyclones coach Matt Campbell announced Wednesday.

Kratch was an ISU graduate assistant in 2017 and then the program’s assistant director of player personnel for five seasons before leaving for the on-field coaching position with the Mean Green.

Kratch replaces Tyson Veidt, who left last month to become defensive coordinator at Cincinnati.

The Cyclones had five straight top-50 recruiting classes with Kratch on staff.

“Colby brings great familiarity with our program and defensive system after being part of our staff for more than five years,” Campbell said. “He gained valuable experience last season at North Texas and returns having a great rapport with our staff and many of our players. He’s played an important role in the success of our program and will fit right in.”

Kratch previously was a graduate assistant at Michigan State and Toledo. He played tight end for Toledo in 2011-12 when Campbell was the Rockets’ head coach.

