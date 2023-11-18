Colandrea’s 3 TD throws lead Virginia to sixth straight home win against Duke, 30-27

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Anthony Colandrea threw three touchdown passes and Virginia burned more than 5 minutes off the clock with a long, deliberate late drive and beat Duke 30-27. Jaquez Moore scored on a 58-yard run to pull the Blue Devils within 27-20 with 9:03 to play. But the Cavaliers recovered the ensuing onside kick and burned 5:20 off the clock with a 14-play, 62-yard drive that ended with Will Bettridge’s third field goal of the game, from 30 yards, to make it 30-20 with 3:43 to play. The Blue Devils got a 2-yard scoring pass from Grayson Loftis to Mehki Wall with 1:13 left, but Virginia recovered the ensuing onside kick and sent Duke to its fourth loss in five games.

