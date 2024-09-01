Colandrea shines as Virginia cruises past Richmond, 34-13

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea threw for 297 yards and 2 touchdowns in a dominant 34-13 victory Saturday night over the University of Richmond in the season opener for both teams. Colandrea, a sophomore, showed growth that will be encouraging to the team’s fanbase. He did not turn the ball over, and ran out of bounds or slid instead of exposing himself to big hits.

