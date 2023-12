HONOLULU (AP) — Josh Cohen scored 28 points without missing a shot and Massachusetts defeated Portland 100-78 at the Diamond Head Classic. The Minutemen (7-3) advance to play Old Dominion for fifth place on Sunday and the Pilots (6-8) will play Temple for seventh.

