Cohen: Mets to change ‘Phillie colors’ ad patch on uniform

By The Associated Press
New York Mets' Starling Marte heads to the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 7, 2023, in New York. In a partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, the team wore advertisements on its jersey sleeves for the first time during Friday's home opener against the Miami Marlins. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets owner Steve Cohen plans to patch things up with fans over an ad on the uniform. The team has a new partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and wore patches on its jersey sleeves during Friday’s home opener against Miami. The patch has a red-and-white color scheme. Cohen says the new patches are “Phillie colors” and they will be changed to something more “Met-appropriate.”

