Cohen: Mets to change ‘Phillie colors’ ad patch on uniform

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets owner Steve Cohen plans to patch things up with fans over an ad on the uniform. The team has a new partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and wore patches on its jersey sleeves during Friday’s home opener against Miami. The patch has a red-and-white color scheme. Cohen says the new patches are “Phillie colors” and they will be changed to something more “Met-appropriate.”

