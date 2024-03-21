Cofer scores 19 to lead Grambling State past Montana State 88-81 in OT of First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jimel Cofer scored 19 points and Grambling State beat Montana State 88-81 in overtime to earn its first NCAA Tournament win in program history in the First Four. Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Grambling (21-14, 14-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) advances as the No. 16 seed in the Midwest Region to play No. 1 seed Purdue on Thursday at 7:25 p.m. in Indianapolis.

