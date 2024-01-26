Cody’s Wish wins Eclipse Awards as horse of the year and older dirt male

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cody’s Wish was named horse of the year at the 53rd annual Eclipse Awards and also earned older dirt male honors at the ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. Belmont Stakes and Travers winner Arcangelo won as the nation’s top 3-year-old male. Hall of Famer Bill Mott oversaw Cody’s Wish and was honored as top trainer. Irad Ortiz Jr. took top jockey and Axel Concepcion won as apprentice rider. Godolphin won awards as top owner and breeder. Cody’s Wish was named for Kentucky teenager Cody Dorman, who died a day after the horse won the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile.

