Cody Ware won’t drive at Bristol due to personal matter

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Driver Cody Ware won’t run at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend so he can focus on a personal matter, according to a statement from his NASCAR team on Saturday. Rick Ware Racing is owned by Cody’s father. The team’s statement asked for privacy for the Ware family. The 27-year-old Cody Ware will be replaced in the No. 51 car by veteran racer Matt Crafton. The dirt race at Bristol is scheduled for Sunday night.

