Cody Schrader runs for 217 yards and a TD, No. 9 Missouri beats Arkansas 48-14

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Cody Schrader ran for 217 yards and a touchdown and No. 9 Missouri limited Arkansas to 87 yards in the first three quarters to help the Tigers win their regular-season finale, 48-14 on Friday. Missouri (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) had it best regular-season record since 2014 to likely secure a berth in one of the New Year’s Six bowl games. Schrader ran for 194 yards and a TD in the first half as the Tigers built a 20-0 lead against the overmatched Razorbacks (4-8, 1-7). Brady Cook had a 6-yard run in the half and threw two TD passes. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson went down with a leg injury on the first play of the Razorbacks’ second drive.

