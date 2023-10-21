Cody Schrader runs for 159 yards, 2 TD to help No. 20 Missouri beat South Carolina 34-12

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Cody Schrader ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns and No. 20 Missouri sacked Spencer Rattler six times in a 34-12 victory over South Carolina on Saturday. Missouri (7-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) has seven victories in its first eight games for the first time since 2013. Brady Cook completed 14 of 24 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score, and Luther Burden III caught four passes for 90 yards and a TD. Rattler completed 23 of 40 passes for 217 yards, and South Carolina kicker Mitch Jeter converted four of five field goals. After South Carolina (2-5, 1-4) cut it to 24-12 with 10:31 left on Jeter’s goal, Schrader sealed it with an 11-yard touchdown run with 2:46 to go.

