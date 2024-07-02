Cody Gakpo’s goal gives Netherlands 1-0 lead over Romania at halftime in round of 16 at Euro 2024

MUNICH (AP) — The Netherlands is leading Romania 1-0 at halftime in their round-of-16 match at the European Championship. Cody Gakpo broke the deadlock in the 20th minute. Xavi Simons surged forward before finding Gakpo on the left and he cut inside, bamboozled the blue-haired Andrei Rațiu and fired into the near bottom corner. Romania had dominated possession until then but never really tested Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, with its best chance coming when Dennis Man curled a shot over the crossbar. The goal seemed to give the Dutch confidence and they had several chances to extend their lead. The winner will advance to face Austria or Turkey in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

