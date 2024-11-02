Cody Bellinger picks up his $27.5 million player option with the Cubs, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger has picked up his $27.5 million player option with the Chicago Cubs, answering a major offseason question for the team. A person familiar with the move confirmed the decision on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been announced by the team. Bellinger batted .266 with 18 homers and 78 RBIs in 130 games this year. He was on the injured list from April 24 to May 7 with a right rib fracture. He drove in 33 runs in his last 39 games of the season, but Chicago finished with an 83-79 record and missed out on the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

