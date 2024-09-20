Cody Bellinger knocks in 3 as Cubs beat Nationals 7-6 to stave off postseason elimination

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki homered, Cody Bellinger drove in three runs and the Chicago Cubs topped the Washington Nationals 7-6 on Thursday night to stave off elimination from the postseason.

Joey Gallo hit a three-run home run for Washington, which has dropped four straight.

The Cubs trailed 6-5 after Gallo’s shot in the sixth off reliever Drew Smyly, but took the lead for good with a two-run seventh. Bellinger singled in the tying run and Isaac Paredes came up next to tag reliever Robert Garcia (3-6) with an RBI groundout.

Dansby Swanson added three hits and scored four times for Chicago, which remained seven games out of the final NL wild card berth with nine to play after New York and Arizona won earlier Thursday.

Ethan Roberts (1-0), the third of five Cubs relievers, got his first career win and Porter Hodge worked the ninth for his sixth save.

The teams swapped runs in the first inning before trading two-run frames in the third. In Chicago’s half of the third, Suzuki hit his 21st home run of the season, a two-run shot off starter Patrick Corbin.

Chicago added two more runs to make it 5-3 before Gallo connected off Drew Smyly in the sixth to give the Nationals a brief 6-5 lead.

CJ Abrams had four hits and scored twice while rookie Darren Baker added three hits and scored a run for Washington.

Chicago starter Javier Assad allowed seven hits, three runs and a walk while striking out five in the first five innings.

Corbin surrendered eight hits and five runs with a walk while striking out four in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Catcher Keibert Ruiz took an Isaac Paredes foul ball to his groin in the third but remained behind the plate after a once-over from the training staff.

Cubs: Paredes appeared to have his left hand bent back in the third when James Wood slid into third base, but he stayed in the game and made the ensuing play in the field.

UP NEXT

The series continues Friday afternoon when Washington’s Trevor Williams (5-0, 2.22 ERA) makes his first start since May 30 against fellow RHP Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.54).

