Cody Bellinger hits a grand slam, Cubs beat Red Sox 10-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam to back a solid effort by pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Cubs topped the Boston Red Sox 10-4 on Saturday. Bellinger, who homered twice in Friday night’s loss, capped a six-run third with his eighth career slam. Patrick Wisdom added a two-run shot, his 15th, an inning later off reliever Tayler Scott. Red Sox pitcher James Paxton sailed through the first two innings but quickly ran into trouble in the third. Stroman, who’d lost his last three starts, scattered three hits and a run over the first six innings while striking out three and walking one.

