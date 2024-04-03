Cody Bellinger hits a 2-run homer as the Chicago Cubs pound the Colorado Rockies 12-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki, Christopher Morel and Garrett Cooper homered, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Colorado Rockies 12-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Bellinger’s two-run drive off the right-field scoreboard at Wrigley Field was his first homer of the season. The 2019 NL MVP re-signed with the Cubs for a $80 million, three-year contract in February.

Cooper hit a three-run shot in the sixth that gave Chicago a 10-0 lead. He also doubled and tripled in his first home start with the Cubs.

Nick Madrigal added two hits and three RBIs on a chilly, breezy night at Wrigley Field. Ian Happ and Dansby Swanson each had two of the Cubs’ 14 hits.

Chicago right-hander Javier Assad allowed four hits in six scoreless innings. He struck out five and walked one in his first start of the season.

Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger, right, and Seiya Suzuki celebrate Bellinger's two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Hooley

Michael Toglia hit a two-run homer for Colorado in the seventh against Jose Cuas. Charlie Blackmon had three of the Rockies’ seven hits.

Colorado has been outscored 49-16 during its 1-5 start. The Rockies lost 5-0 to Shota Imanaga and the Cubs in the series opener on Monday.

Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland (0-2) was roughed up for the second straight start. He was tagged for seven runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.

He also started on Thursday on opening day and was tagged for 10 runs and 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings in a 16-1 loss at Arizona.

Suzuki gave Chicago a 2-0 lead when he drilled Freeland’s down-the-middle 2-0 pitch to the batter’s eye in center in the first. Madrigal hit an RBI single in the second, and Morel made it 4-0 with a solo shot in the third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Jameson Taillon (back strain) threw live batting practice at the team’s training facility in Arizona, and INF Patrick Wisdom (back strain) took part in the session, manager Craig Counsell said.

UP NEXT

RHP Cal Quantrill (0-1, 9.00 ERA) starts for the Rockies in the series finale on Wednesday. The Cubs had not yet named their starter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.