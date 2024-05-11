Cody Bellinger delivers four hits, including a homer, as the Cubs surge past the Pirates 7-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cody Bellinger had four hits, including his seventh home run of the season, and the Chicago Cubs surged past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2. Bellinger turned on a 100 mph fastball from Jared Jones (2-4) in the first inning and sent it into the right-field seats for the Cubs. Bellinger later added two doubles and an RBI single and is hitting .538 (7 for 13) since returning from the injured list. Nick Gonzales had a two-run single for the Pirates. Pittsburgh has lost three straight and 17 of 23.

