Cody Bellinger collects 5 more RBIs as Chicago Cubs pound Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cody Bellinger had three hits and five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1 on Sunday.

Nico Hoerner had three hits and scored three times, helping Chicago close out a 5-2 road trip. Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in three runs.

The Cubs (69-61) took three of four in Pittsburgh. Next up is a big three-game series against NL Central-leading Milwaukee at Wrigley Field beginning on Monday night.

Bellinger singled in Hoerner in the first inning. He doubled home two more runs in the fifth, giving Chicago a 5-1 lead. The 2019 NL MVP added another two-run double in the ninth and scored the Cubs’ final run on Yan Gomes’ groundout.

Bellinger has 16 RBIs in his last nine games and a MLB-best 53 RBIs since July 1. He has reached safely in 34 of his last 38 games.

Joshua Palacios had two of Pittsburgh’s four hits. Bailey Falter (1-8) was tagged for six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

The Pirates have lost nine of 10 against the Cubs this year.

Candelario put Chicago ahead to stay with his 19th homer, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fourth. He also drove in a run with a fielder’s choice in the eighth.

Cubs right-hander Javier Assad (3-2) struck out seven in seven innings. He surrendered three hits and walked two.

Seiya Suzuki had two hits and scored two runs for Chicago, extending his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games.

ROSTER MOVE

The Pirates recalled right-hander Cody Bolton from Triple-A Indianapolis. Right-hander Osvaldo Bido was optioned to Triple-A. Bolton allowed one hit in 2 1/3 scoreless innings in the loss.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Jameson Taillon (7-8, 5.60 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday against LHP Wade Miley (6-3, 3.18 ERA) and Milwaukee.

Pirates: RHP Johan Oviedo (7-13, 4.46) starts for Pittsburgh in Monday’s series opener at Kansas City.

