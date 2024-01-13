Cody Bellinger casts shadow over Cubs convention as he mulls his options as a free agent

CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger cast a shadow over Chicago’s annual fan convention as he mulls his options in free agency following a resurgent season with the Cubs. Bellinger’s decision looms large for a team eyeing a playoff spot. The Cubs finished second in the NL Central at 83-79 and missed the postseason by a game after faltering down the stretch last season. They made a surprising move when they fired manager David Ross and hired longtime Milwaukee Brewers skipper Craig Counsell to replace him in early November. Bellinger hit .307 with 26 homers and 97 RBIs in his first season in Chicago.

