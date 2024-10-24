Cody Barton says AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor doesn’t ease the sting of his dropped pick-6

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver linebacker Cody Barton won the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week honor for his monster game in the Broncos’ 33-10 rout of the New Orleans Saints last week. But he said that he’s still bothered by the dropped interception that tainted an otherwise stellar game by the sixth-year pro who joined the Broncos as a free agent last summer. Barton recorded a half dozen solo stops among his eight tackles, had a sack, broke up a pass and scooped up a fumble that he returned 52 yards for a touchdown.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.