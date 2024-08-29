Coco Gauff’s serving struggles at the US Open give way to stronger play in a second-round win

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has overcame some uneven serving early in the second round of the U.S. Open. She stretched her winning streak to nine matches at the site of her first Grand Slam title with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over 99th-ranked Tatjana Maria. Gauff had all sorts of trouble in the first set under the lights at a hot and muggy Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday night. That included seven double-faults. But Gauff played much better in the second set.

