Coco Gauff to face Elina Svitolina in the WTA Auckland Classic final

By The Associated Press
Coco Gauff of the United States throws her racket in the air during her semifinal match against compatriot Emma Navarro at the ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Cornaga]

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Coco Gauff will defend her title at the Auckland Classic against Elina Svitolina after beating fellow American Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-1 in a semifinal. Gauff needed only 62 minutes to sweep past fourth-seeded Navarro and now has won 18 straight sets and nine consecutive matches over two years in Auckland. She is yet to drop a set and has lost only 15 games in four matches so far this year. Svitolina beat Wang Xiyu of China 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

