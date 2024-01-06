Coco Gauff to face Elina Svitolina in the WTA Auckland Classic final

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Coco Gauff will defend her title at the Auckland Classic against Elina Svitolina after beating fellow American Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-1 in a semifinal. Gauff needed only 62 minutes to sweep past fourth-seeded Navarro and now has won 18 straight sets and nine consecutive matches over two years in Auckland. She is yet to drop a set and has lost only 15 games in four matches so far this year. Svitolina beat Wang Xiyu of China 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.