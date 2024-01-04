Coco Gauff through to the quarterfinals at the Auckland Tennis Classic

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff has overcome hard-hitting Czech teenager Barbara Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-0 to extend her winning the start to the year and the defense of her title at the Auckland Tennis Classic. The 16-year-old Fruhvirtova came out hitting harder than any player at the tournament so far: generating enormous power off both hands. She troubled Gauff at first but Gauff gradually took control with her serve and deep returns.

