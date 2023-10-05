Coco Gauff saves four set points before advancing to the quarterfinals at the China Open

BEIJING (AP) — Coco Gauff saved four set points before beating 16th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the third round of the China Open. The victory extended the third-ranked American’s winning streak to 15 matches. That span includes the Cincinnati title and her U.S. Open victory last month. Gauff will next meet either sixth-seeded Maria Sakkari or local favorite Wang Xinyu in the quarterfinals. Kudermetova led 5-4, 40-0 at the end of the first set. The 26-year-old Russian had four set points in that game but was unable to convert. Ninth-seeded Caroline Garcia beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-2 and will next play second-ranked Iga Swiatek.

