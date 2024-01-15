Coco Gauff reiterates USTA image of US players made them look “awful”

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff says a USTA social media post meant to promote American players at the Australian Open had made them look “awful.” Gauff initially responded to the post, which has since been deleted by the USTA, the ruling body for tennis in the U.S., in an Instagram story, saying: “Worst thing I’ve ever seen. Like a caricature artist decided to make (us) all look like hideous looking people.” After advancing to the second round at the Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, the 19-year-old Gauff said her initial posts were meant to be funny, not serious, but she reiterated that the image, which was in the style of the Wild Thornberrys cartoon, had made all the Americans look bad.

