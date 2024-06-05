Coco Gauff reaches the French Open semifinals in doubles in addition to singles

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has reached the French Open semifinals in doubles a day after getting that far in singles. Gauff and Katerina Siniakova won their doubles quarterfinal on Wednesday 6-0, 6-2 against Miyu Kato and Nadiia Kichenok. Gauff and Siniakova have yet to drop a set in the tournament and will face Americans Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk on Friday. Gauff won her singles quarterfinal on Tuesday and faces No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Thursday for a spot in that final. This is Gauff’s third straight appearance in the doubles semifinals at Roland Garros.

